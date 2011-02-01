Enterprise-Class Alternative Designed for Xsan

- Today via live worldwide teleconference, Active Storage CEO Alex Grossman introduced ActiveSAN, a high-performance metadata controller appliance for Xsan and StorNext networks.
- "On the day that Apple has formally stopped selling Xserve, we have exciting news. Until now, Apple's Xserve was the Metadata Controller of choice for most Xsan installations, providing enterprise form factor and capabilities," said Alex Grossman, CEO of Active Storage, Inc.
- "Xsan users in high-pressure industries require datacenter-level quality products to manage their Metadata, but also demand the ease of use and setup of Xsan," continued Grossman. "Previously, that meant one thing: Xsan on an Xserve. But all that changes today-with ActiveSAN."
- ActiveSAN is a server-based appliance that incorporates stunning Active Storage product design and the rock-solid performance and reliability of an Intel Nehalem server platform, in a 1U rack form factor. ActiveSAN utilizes the proven Linux operating system and the Quantum StorNext SAN file system. It features an Active Storage-designed user interface and management suite for phenomenal ease of use in deployment and management of the operating system and StorNext. ActiveSAN will be demonstrated at the NAB 2011 convention in April, with delivery of systems in the second quarter of 2011.
- ActiveSAN systems will be configured and ready for use out of the box, and will include the ActiveStats performance profiling application. ActiveStats was previewed at NAB 2010, for user input and suggestions, resulting in the industry's best Xsan performance management tool. Users of ActiveRAID systems and ActiveSAN metadata appliances will have extensive profiling and performance tuning capabilities through ActiveStats. In addition, Active Storage plans to offer the long-awaited Innerpool technology as an option for ActiveSAN in Q2.
- "This solution is faster and more powerful than any of the suggested transition products. It's the right form factor, provides redundant power, Lights Out Management, and many expansion capabilities provided by StorNext that were unavailable via the Xserve/Xsan combination," said Mark Lonsdale, Active Storage SVP Engineering. "Most importantly, this is a solution created specifically for Media and Creative Professionals, with a full understanding of their unique needs."
- Active Storage also announced an ActiveSAN Training and Certification program open to certified engineers and system administrators. The first class will be conducted before general availability of ActiveSAN, with subsequent classes available soon thereafter.
- "The demise of the Apple Xserve left many Xsan users wondering what to do with aging infrastructures and future projects," said Robert Kite, Ph.D., author of the Apple Training Series book, "Xsan 2 Administration" and Apple Practice Manager at SARCOM. "Of course, many of us looked to Active Storage to provide the solution. Who better to provide an entire community with a path forward than (Active Storage CEO) Alex Grossman, the head of the team at Apple that developed the Xserve and Xserve RAID? With the announcement of the ActiveSAN, Active Storage has reinforced their leadership position in providing solutions to the SAN market. I am very excited to begin offering this solution to my many clients in the media and education community."
- Pricing and configurations have not yet been set.