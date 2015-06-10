Training of the Day: Symetrix Educational Lineup

- In line with its ongoing policy to keep the industry informed about the latest developments in its own DSP technology and broader audio processing and networking trends, Symetrix has announced a busy program of seminars and presentations to take place on its booth (#321) during InfoComm 2015.
- Symetrix SymNet processors’ support for Audinate’s Dante media networking technology has contributed to products from the range being specified for a huge variety of installation projects. Accordingly, at InfoComm 2015, Symetrix’s program of presentations will include Symetrix field applications engineer Greg Suchomel demonstrating the ease and speed with which it is possible to use Symetrix DSP and Dante to create a large-scale conferencing system that will integrate with any hardware or software-based video codec.
- The busy hourly program of presentations will also feature Christopher J. Maione--founder of AV consultancy Christopher Maione Associates--on how Dante-based workflows can save time/money and improve audio in the sometimes challenging conference room environment. In addition, Audinate CTO Aidan Williams will provide a comprehensive update on the current capabilities and future roadmap of the Dante technology.
- The ever-growing opportunities for third-party device control and configuration through Symetrix SymNet Composer Software will be the focus of another presentation by Greg Suchomel, while Symetrix International Sales Manager Mark Ullrich will explore the ability of the Symetrix SymVue software application to provide customizable user interfaces for the control and monitoring of SymNet open architecture DSPs. In a separate presentation, Ullrich will highlight the suitability of Symetrix DSPs for hospitality projects with reference to the landmark recent installation at Virgin Group’s inaugural hotel development in Chicago.
- The above-named presentations will take place on multiple occasions during the three exhibition days. Additionally, there will be one-off sessions featuring Symetrix regional sales manager Jim Latimer on the latest adaptive remote control for SymNet Composer, ARC-3 (June 17), and Symetrix regional sales manager Tim Murray exploring the potential of the ARC-WEB control environment. A complete program of sessions with dates and times can be found at http://www.symetrix.co/InfoComm2015.
- Participants who attend a seminar and have their badge scanned will go into a draw to win an Apple Watch. Symetrix will announce the competition winner in Orlando.