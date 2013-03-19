Revolabs and Cisco Collaborate on Unified IP Conference Phone

- As Revolabs Inc. previews its next-generation FLX platform at Enterprise Connect 2013, the company also revealed that Cisco has selected Revolabs to develop its latest IP conference phone, which is debuting at this year's show.
- "Cisco was interested in partnering with a company that could develop its next generation of UC speakerphone products, and after evaluating Revolabs' FLX platform, they approached us," said JP Carney, CEO of Revolabs. "Once we shared our technology and strategic roadmap with Cisco, it was evident that our FLX platform was a complement to the company's vision of the UC market. This synergy formed the basis for the partnership."
- Revolabs' FLX digital signal processing platform provides advanced audio technology, superior echo cancellation and acoustics, as well as Revolabs unparalleled wireless microphone technology for unmatched audio clarity and flexibility.
- Powered by Revolabs' FLX platform, Cisco's new IP Conference Phone 8831 features a sleek industrial design to complement any executive boardroom or conference room. The Cisco IP Conference Phone 8831 base unit houses a dual speaker configuration with four HD capable microphones, and utilizes a corded dialer. The conference phone is available with three options to expand coverage for larger rooms: a daisy-chain kit to link two base units together, and wired and wireless microphone kits, each featuring two omnidirectional microphones. The optional wireless microphone kit calls on Revolabs' expertise in wireless microphones and acoustic echo cancellation to deliver the ultimate in flexibility.
- With the kit, users can easily place the additional microphones anywhere they are needed in the conference room to expand coverage and maximize sound quality. The IP Conference Phone 8831 is also optimized for Cisco's Unified Communications Call Manager.
- "We are thrilled to be teaming up with an industry giant like Cisco," Carney continued. "We have been working very closely with the company to optimize our new FLX platform to interoperate with its Cisco Unified Communications Call Manager platform, and the end result is stunning. When the unit is turned on, the display denotes 'Powered by Revolabs.' We couldn't be more proud of these three words and are very excited to get this product out to Cisco's customers so users can experience firsthand the audio quality that this product delivers."