Toshiba Launches Cloud-based Percept NVRs

The What: Toshiba Surveillance and IP Video Group, a business unit of Toshiba Information Systems, Inc., has expanded its line of Percept cloud-powered network video recorders designed to enhance the management of IP video networks.

Toshiba Percept E Series

The What Else: Percept has a universal sign-on that lets users access their recorders from anywhere, with almost any device. This does away with the integration hassles common with IP networks, so tech support time is reduced, plus system authorization is better safeguarded by the elimination of improperly stored passwords. Percept NVRs make it easier to export, share, and download video to the cloud, and to monitor the health of the recorder remotely using Toshiba's MySurveillix service.

The Percept line includes models ranging from entry-level units to enterprise-class recorders built for multi-site installations.

Percept E-Series recorders are designed for enterprise-class applications. They are available with a maximum of 64 IP video inputs and 16 audio channels, and can locally store up to 96TB of video.

Percept M-Series recorders are for mid-sized applications with a maximum of 32 channels of IP video and 24TB of local video storage. M-Series recorders are offered with eight- or 16-channel optional built-in integrated PoE+ ports for plug-and-play capability.

Percept S-Series NVRs are designed for small- to mid-sized businesses requiring 16 or fewer IP cameras and that need a true plug-and-play, out-of-the-box solution. Users can choose an S-Series NVR that best suits their needs with models available in four-, eight-, and 16-channel versions and up to 12TB of local storage capacity.

The Bottom Line: Leveraging Toshiba Surveillix Web Services (SWS), Percept NVRs allow virtually all aspects of user rights and system settings/configurations to be remotely managed on the cloud, improving the facility's overall security operations. Percept NVRs improve navigation of complex IP networks, as well as access to an entire surveillance system via an interface accessible via a PC or mobile device.