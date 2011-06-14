Alcorn McBride Introduces Workflow Solution

Orlando, FL--Alcorn McBride will introduce two new products at InfoComm. New items include a workflow solution for Alcorn McBride video players and an enhanced version of the 8TraXX multi-channel audio player.
- The enhanced 8TraXX multi-channel audio player.
- The updated version of Alcorn McBride’s 8-TraXX audio playback unit now offers Ethernet control and remote update along with contact closure, voltage, RS-232 or MIDI control. With the 8TraXX, users can access eight independent stereo tracks from a single, economical rack-mount unit. Tracks are individually triggered for maximum flexibility in attraction designs.
- Alcorn McBride will introduce MediaFlow, a complete video workflow solution. MediaFlow software encodes a source material and transfers it to Alcorn McBride video players. MediaFlow software is preconfigured to produce video 100 percent compatible with Alcorn McBride products. After material is encoded, MediaFlow’s built-in FTP capability can automatically transfer files to Ethernet enabled devices. It accepts all the major video formats and outputs H.264 or MPEG2 video (MPEG or AAC audio). MediaFlow supports PAL and NTSC.
- In addition, Alcorn McBride will provide a CTS certified manufacturer training on Thursday, June 16 from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The class, entitled Show Control Design and Programming, will introduce installers, consultants, and VAR’s to the concepts of show control. Attendees will learn how to integrate control with audio, video, lighting and user interfaces to provide a complete experience in any venue. Those who complete the course earn 1 CTS RU.
- “We have a lot to be excited about this year,” said Jeremy Scheinberg, Alcorn McBride COO. “We just celebrated our 25th anniversary and products we made two decades ago are still in operation. We’re adding new features to offer flexibility but our core product design has been proven solid.”