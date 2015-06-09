TiOExhibits at InfoComm 2015

- Anuva Automation, the Florida-based manufacturer of TiO® (Turn it On) brand automation products will be exhibiting at InfoComm in Booth #5585F. TiO is exhibiting in the Innovations Showcase and will be demonstrating TiO’s power and simplicity in their booth as well as on the Innovations Stage. Free to attendees, TiO will present an overview of The Simplicity and Power of TiO on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:45 p.m., Thursday, June 18 at 1:20 p.m., and Friday June 19 at 1:20 p.m. TiO’s new Technical Support Manager, Neil Grosse, and Product Manager John Anderson will be in attendance available to meet with dealers and attendees interested in learning more about all things TiO.
- During these presentation times, TiO will also cover several updates to the technology within the past year including Works with Nest functionality, use in light commercial, improved Bluetooth performance, a bigger processor, more memory, faster speed and greater wireless range, as well as recent additions to training and dealer programs.
- In addition to the launch of the TiO Training Dojo in March--the TiO Pro Dealer Training and Certification Site--TiO has recently added two new Yellow Belt Modules. Required for earning a Yellow Belt, the modules cover the basic setup of a TiO system, as well as the essentials of audio. The final module in Yellow Belt training will debut in time for InfoComm.
- Anuva Automation and the TiO team, in celebration of how far they’ve come, invite dealers and other interested attendees to join them in booth #5585F in the Innovations Showcase Wednesday, June 17, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., for complimentary snacks and beer. “I am extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished in one year. Our team has remained laser focused on accelerating TIO’s presence in the marketplace,” says Vinu Patel, CEO of Anuva Automation and Anuva Manufacturing. It’s time to celebrate!”
- For more information about TiO automation products or becoming an authorized dealer, visit www.tiohome.com. Like TiO on Facebook and follow on Twitter.