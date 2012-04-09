APC Ships ihiji Network Appliance

ihiji announced that APC by Schneider Electric has begun shipping the ihiji invision INV-APP-500 network appliance as part of a reseller agreement that was formed last year.
- The ihiji invision system is a comprehensive cloud-based system that enables proactive 24/7 remote network monitoring and management.
- APC’s lineup of IP-enabled power conditioning products are now certified as ihiji invision Ready, providing APC dealers a combination of power and surge protection plus simple and cost effective cloud-based remote power management solutions.
- Under the new partnership, APC is offering a wide range of products that are compatible with the ihiji invision remote monitoring and support system. APC Smart-UPS, Rack PDUs, S20BLK, and the new G50NETB power conditioner contain the functionality for near plug and play operation with ihiji invision and have been certified as ihiji invision Ready. APC dealers who use and trust these products will benefit from the ability to remotely monitor and control APC devices through ihiji’s cloud-based portal. Integrators also have the added benefit and convenience of purchasing ihiji’s INV-APP-500 network appliance through either ihiji or APC.
- “With the growing sophistication of electronics, many end-users want to protect their investments while also managing electronics systems and IP-enabled devices remotely,” said Dave Johnson, senior vice president, Home and Business Networks, at APC by Schneider Electric. “Our partnership with ihiji, along with deployment of our new IP-enabled power conditioners, provides a best-in-class solution that optimizes performance of equipment, protects sensitive components, and provides convenient remote access.”
- The ihiji invision system is a comprehensive cloud-based system that enables proactive 24/7 remote network monitoring and management. The system facilitates remote monitoring and support of many IP-enabled products from a centralized invision hosted web portal. The simplified user interface includes drag and drop assignment of individual devices to outlets and power products, enabling one-click reboots of IP-enabled APC power devices from any web browser or mobile device without the need for complex network configuration or specialized software. Real-time, two-way communication provides critical detail that enables integrators to quickly troubleshoot and administer tier-one support of power devices, networking equipment, control systems, and consumer electronics.
- “The ihiji invision system allows APC dealers to quickly configure both monitoring and remote support of connected power devices without unnecessary effort or expense. The low-cost invision appliance is simply plugged into the network, and all other configuration is done conveniently through our cloud-based web interface,” said Michael Maniscalco, ihiji vice president of technical operations.
- “Manufacturer-specific solutions can add complexity to an integrator's toolbox because of the number of utilities requiring specialized training and software. To reduce or even eliminate this, ihiji invision brings much of the everyday functionality under one umbrella - from centralized management to reboots and reporting. Integrators have had the ability to remotely power-cycle outlets using APC for some time, but it has historically required physical or complex remote-access to the site. Now, ihiji invision streamlines the entire process by eliminating the need for advanced network equipment or administration,” Maniscalco said.