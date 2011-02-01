NewBay Media Acquires Four Penton Titles

NewBay Media LLC, parent company of Systems Contractor News and Residential Systems, has acquired Sound & Video Contractor(SVC), Mix, Electronic Musician, DigitalContentProducer.com, and Radio from Penton. Each title will continue to be published as part ofNewBay’s line of print, online, and in-person products and services.

Terms were not disclosed.

The addition of these powerful multimedia brands extends NewBay Media’s significant reach in the pro audio, video production/post, and AV integration markets. Each of these well-respected brands features print, digital, and event assets.

• Mix provides comprehensive coverage of studio recording, live sound, audio for film and video, and music technology. NewBay’s acquisition includes the esteemed Mix Books portfolio, Remix, and the MIX - Nashville event.

• Electronic Musician features product reviews and announcements, applications and techniques for the latest music technology, interviews with pros and gear shootouts for musicians recording and producing music in a home or personal studio.

• Radio magazine takes an in-depth look at technology trends and applications for radio engineers and managers. Coverage is in print and online.

• Sound & Video Contractor (SVC) offers systems integrators, contractors, dealers, and consultants exclusive case studies, blogs, and podcasts.

• DigitalContentProducer.com, Millimeter, and Reel-Exchange cover the video sector in four critical areas: shoot, edit, distribute, and animate.

“This acquisition furthers the promise that was made when NewBay was founded -- to offer the most comprehensive array of brands and media options in each of the verticals we serve,” stated Steve Palm, CEO, NewBay Media. “The depth and breadth that NewBay now offers in the pro audio, video, and AV integration markets is unparalleled.

“I look forward to welcoming the talented teams from these brands into the NewBay family,” Palm continued. “The complementary editorial and sales efforts, combined with a focused investment in circulation for both digital and print properties, will benefit the newly acquired titles as well as NewBay’s existing portfolio.”

This marks the fourth major acquisition of brands by NewBay in recent years, adding titles from United Business Media’s CMP Entertainment Media division in September 2006, from IMAS in July 2007 and from Reed Business Information-US (including TWICE) in December 2009. All of the previously acquired titles continue to thrive as part of the NewBay Media portfolio.