Rat Sound Relocates, Expands Inventory

Camarillo, CA--Rat Sound Systems Inc. has expanded their inventory with the addition of a Midas XL8, a Midas Pro 9, 32 L-Acoustics SB28 subs, 7 L-Acoustics LA Racks and 36 L-Acoustics Kara boxes to support current and upcoming tours.
- Karrie Keyes, monitor engineer, on Midas Pro 9 - Pearl Jam.
- These tours include another leg of Prince (this time in Canada), Avenged Sevenfold, The String Cheese Incident, Blink 182, and one-off shows including the KIIS FM Jingle Ball with Lady Gaga and David Guetta.
- Additionally, Rat is relocating to a new 22,000 square foot facility in Camarillo, CA.
- "To be purchasing our own facility is an achievement that I never thought we would reach," said president of Rat Sound, Dave Rat. "To see the touring season holding strong through the traditionally slow winter months is inspiring and we see it as a strong indicator of the economic rebound on the horizon."