Delta Displays New LED Display Solutions

- Portland, OR--Delta Products Corp. has announced new additions to its established product line of high quality indoor and outdoor LED display solutions.
- Designed with aesthetics and performance in mind, the new series delivers the benefits of Delta's LED technology and offers a large selection for a broad range of commercial applications.
- Delta's IB-4 4mm black SMD technology provides a seamless, high-resolution, high-contrast display solution for interior areas with short viewing distances.
- The new S-10 is a 10mm outdoor SMD display technology featuring high brightness and contrast. With an IP66 front and rear protection rating, the S-10 is designed to withstand the toughest weather conditions for the most challenging 24/7 outdoor display requirements.
- "Delta Displays has been flying under the radar for the past year as we have been quietly finalizing our product line and building our North American sales and support teams, but I believe we have the industry's eyes and ears now," said Tod Gooch, Delta Displays national sales manager. "Our new high-performance LED displays are an excellent addition to our growing product line up and officially launch Delta into the mainstream of display solution providers worldwide."
- Also adding to the lineup are the 8mm, 10mm indoor LED displays and the 15mm outdoor LED display. Delta's new LED displays will be presented at InfoComm 2012, booth #N1941.