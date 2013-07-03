NTW Group Names Stampede a Distributor

- Stampede Presentation Products has been appointed by the NTW (Network the World) Group, based in Dayton, New Jersey, to serve as a strategic distributor for the company’s line of specialty telecommunication and audiovisual connectivity solutions throughout the United States, Canada, and Central America.
- “NTW is excited to partner with Stampede as we expand our efforts to bring our high-performance connectivity products to every dealer, integrator and end-user throughout the United States and Canada,” said Paul Fenster, NTW Director of New Business Development. “Our mission is to work together with our customers and Strategic Partners to develop versatile and flexible solutions for telecom/datacom/AV industries through our products, warranty systems and support and service. This strategic partnership with Stampede will strengthen our ability to customize our solution offerings to meet individual dealer requirements.”
- NTW offers solutions designed to deliver versatility, power and performance for every IT and AV network. Stampede will distribute NTW’s wide selection of connectivity products, which includes the XXL Series HDMI Cable, ClarityPro Plenum Copper/Fiber HDMI Cable, Quick Connect TwistLock 2.0 AV Cable, HD-Base T Wall Plate and the UNI-Media Series of wall plates and inserts.
- “The addition of the NTW line of product and solutions to our portfolio promises to bring benefits to our dealers who are committed to offering their customers the latest developments in connectivity,” Stampede Presentation Products, Inc. President & COO Kevin Kelly said today.
Topics