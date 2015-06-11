TELUS Wins Chief Installation Contest

Chief has named TELUS of Toronto as the winner of the Chief 2015 Install Contest.

The project at the SportChek/Atmosphere store in Edmonton, Canada includes 470 HD LED displays, 100 linear feed of HD digital LED boards, 25 LFD tablets, 80 Samsung Galaxy tablets, HD projection on translucent glass, and more than 1,200 square feet of digital projection. In January, Chief put out the call to installers to showcase their best installs of 2014 using Chief solutions. The entries are currently being featured on the Chief blog.

The 78,000-square-foot SportChek/Atmosphere store in Edmonton, Canada, needed to provide consumers with access to world-leading digital technology through hundreds of displays populated by 220 HD digital video content. The screens display product images and deals, storewide anthems and community walls filled with local sports information.

The project included 470 HD LED displays, 100 linear feed of HD digital LED boards, 25 LFD tablets, 80 Samsung Galaxy tablets, HD projection on translucent glass, and more than 1,200 square feet of digital projection.

TELUS used Chief’s Fusion line of mounts, as well as heavy-duty universal projector mounts to meet the compressed time schedule for the project.

“The mounting solutions they chose were perfect fits,” said Nathan Bohl, Chief’s director of product management. “They used our pull-out mounts for the areas where they were recessing the flat panels into the wall. Leveraging the pull-out mounts with lateral shift, height, depth, and plumb adjustment, they were able to make those installations and easily hide the panel and mounting hardware inside the wall, and bring the attention to the content on the displays.”

David Galos, sales manager for Chief in Canada, said TELUS is a fun, talented team to work with.