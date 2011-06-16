Planar Slim 82-inch Professional LCD Displays

- At InfoComm 2011, Planar Systems introduced a new version of its slim-profile Planar d82L LCD display designed for corporate environments, small-scale control rooms and public venues for digital signage. The Planar d82L with AccessChoice™ design is the first 82-inch display to offer rack-mountable electronics, along with a broad selection of inputs, landscape or portrait orientation and superior visual performance.
- “The Planar d82L with AccessChoice is packed with industry firsts. It delivers all the benefits of a slim, large-format LCD, along with the flexibility to store the electronics away from the LCD for easy access, installation and serviceability,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing for Planar Systems. “This innovative, market-leading design proves invaluable in demanding applications where space constraints require a thin profile, including digital signage in airport concourses and video conferences in corporate boardrooms.”
- Rapid Response to Customer Needs
- The first product in the Planar d82L line debuted at Digital Signage Expo 2011 in February where it met with industry acclaim. The Planar d82L with AccessConsole™ houses the electronics above the screen, making it ideal for digital signage in high-traffic, public spaces where convenient and adjacent storage is a requirement. Planar developed the new AccessChoice option to meet different demands from system integrators, and their end-user clients, looking for a large-screen, slim-profile panel that offers the freedom to select the location of the rack-mounted components and the expanded capability to connect to a wide variety of inputs.
- “Experience matters in the specialty display industry,” said Will Levine, Principal and Owner of 5280 Digital. “Planar has a distinct advantage over other manufacturers and has shown the ability to adapt existing products or develop new ones to solve problems faced by system integrators. The new design of the Planar d82L highlights Planar’s leading capabilities in capturing the requirements from their customers and uniquely architecting their displays accordingly. Planar’s knowledge of customer needs and ability to rapidly incorporate feedback is unmatched in this industry.”
- The Planar d82L with AccessChoice offers a combination of features not found in any other large-format professional LCD on the market, including the following:
- Installation Flexibility: The electronics rack can be located as much as 80 feet from the LCD, expanding placement options. The sleek, logo-free panel can be mounted in landscape or portrait orientation, and adapted to different environments with an optional FramePlate™ dual-color frame with rounded edges.
- Streamlined Maintenance: Unique design features separate the LCD and electronics modules, making it possible to troubleshoot and replace components without the hassle of removing the entire LCD panel.
- Slim Profile: The thinnest 82-inch LCD on the market, the Planar d82L with AccessChoice minimizes obstruction without adding the expense of recessing the display within a wall or housing. A mere 3.9-inches deep, it is the only 82-inch LCD that meets rigorous Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility guidelines for building and facilities.
- Versatile Connectivity and Control: The Planar d82L with AccessChoice offers a full array of connectivity options, including HDMI, VGA, DVI In/Out, Component Video and HD-SDI. Built-in network and RS-232 controls provide remote access and reporting on display operations.
- 24x7 Reliability and Performance: Redundant power ensures uninterrupted operation if the primary power goes down. The rugged, industrial bezel and anti-reflective (AR) protective glass help prevent physical damage to the panel, while the distributed, off-board electronics reduce the buildup of potentially destructive heat close to the panel. Further, the display’s 600 nits of brightness helps deliver full-HD picture quality, even in rooms with high levels of ambient light.
The Planar d82L with Access Choice is available through Planar's global network of authorized resellers. Visit Booth #3815 at InfoComm 2011 to learn more about the Planar d82L with AccessChoice and to see a demo.
