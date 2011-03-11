Panamax-Furman Joins Forces with LiteTouch

- Panamax-Furman is combining lighting control manufacturer LiteTouch with its operations. Both companies are subsidiaries of the Home Technology Group of Linear LLC.
- In business for more than 35 years, Panamax delivers power management, monitoring, and control solutions engineered for professional custom electronics integrators. The Furman brand provides a range of power management solutions for musicians, audio professionals, and commercial AV integrators, and it offers a line of power conditioners for audiophile-grade AV systems and 220V-240V power management solutions for use outside of North America.
- LiteTouch, a 30-year leader in the residential custom installation market, delivers lighting control solutions designed to be installed and custom-programmed by authorized dealers, certified installers, and distributors worldwide. LiteTouch lighting control systems are engineered for both new construction and retrofit applications, with features such as remote access, conditional event and custom programming, daylight harvesting, and a host of other energy-saving features.
- Both companies are increasingly focused on providing energy efficiency and energy management solutions. Panamax-Furman has integrated its new BlueBOLT Technology into many of its products, making it easy for dealers and installers to control and monitor AV system power from anywhere in the world through a secure, hosted IP web portal. LiteTouch has added DayLight Harvesting keypads to its product lineup, and the company will feature a low-voltage relay and data input port option for each of its new 2011 keypads, allowing for the local connection of motion and occupancy sensors to the system.
- As a combined entity, LiteTouch and Panamax-Furman will move forward under the leadership of Panamax-Furman president Bill Pollock, located in Petaluma, CA.
- "The combined operations of LiteTouch and Panamax-Furman will provide installers and integrators with a full range of high-voltage custom residential and commercial installation products," Pollock stated. "Additionally, both companies' focus on innovation in energy management and green technologies, such as BlueBOLT and LiteTouch Remote Access, provides a tremendous opportunity for alignment and symmetry in delivering next-generation energy management solutions for our customers and their clients."