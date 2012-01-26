PRI Releases Results of New Study

Chicago, IL--Platt Retail Institute (PRI) has released its Research Article, "Agency and Brand Attitudes and Perspectives Regarding Digital Place-Based Advertising," which is sponsored by Intel, Digital Signage Expo, and the Digital Place-Based Advertising Association.

"Our primary research objective was to gain insights into agencies' opinions regarding adoption of digital place-based advertising," said Steven Keith Platt, PRI director and research fellow. "We looked at attitudes and perspectives of both agencies and their clients, specifically focusing on the decision-making factors that influence whether DPA will be incorporated into a marketing campaign."

Some key findings include:

• Forty percent of agencies reported that their clients are either using or are inclined to use DPA. Another 40 percent stated that their clients' usage of the medium is directly related to the clients' knowledge of the industry.

• Thirty-eight percent of responses stated that the most important requirement to establish the industry was metrics. In addition, 35 percent believe that reliable metrics are essential to increasing brand adoption.

• Standards were the second most important requirement noted to establish the industry.

• Thirty-seven percent of responses suggested that case studies were the most important method to educate brands about the medium.

