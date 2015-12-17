Tech Works Launches Updated Website

Tech Works, a manufacturer of highly specialized communications systems, announces the launch of their freshly updated website. This reboot displays a new look and offers users a streamlined navigation experience as well as better mobile responsiveness.

Having several product and product line launches planned for the near future, Tech Works is poised to grow and more information continues to be added regularly to the site. In the future, an updated, interactive FAQ section as well as an all new knowledge base will be added.

With clearly defined markets and product categories, finding datasheets, application guides, manuals, and A & E Specs, is now easier.

"The old site looked great but was tough to navigate," said Mark Dundas, president of TechWorks. "With this new intuitive approach to navigation, everything is where the user would expect to find it."

The new site is live now.