Wagner Media Sets Annual Fall Sale

- Wagner Media, a wholesaler of DLP projectors, is preparing for their annual Fall Sale. Beginning October 1, Wagner will offer some of the best values on a variety of products. The sale features Barco projectors, Christie Digital lenses and Draper screens. While Wagner’s primary business is rental of digital imaging products, the Fall Sale allows them to sell products with minimal use at prices below market value.
- Wayne Wagner, president and CEO of Wagner Media said this year’s Fall Sale will be the biggest the company has ever launched online. “Our customers demand and deserve the best and we can deliver it by moving our used models.”
- The sale will showcase hundreds of products in a range of prices, including a BARCO projector listed at a savings of nearly 60 percent, a DA-LITE screen frame and top name audio and video cables sold for a fraction of what they would cost normally.
- “This sale allows us to build long-term relationships with customers who desire high quality products, but may have never thought they could afford them until now,” said Wagner.