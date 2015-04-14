T2 Computing Launches at 2015 NAB Show

- T2 Computing, an IT solutions company that provides the latest in computing, storage, networking, and media hardware and software for the broadcast, post production, finance, retail, travel, publishing, advertising, and hospitality sectors, announced its official company launch surrounding the 2015 NAB Show.
- The company was founded with the unique perspective that every business is a media company, meaning that a key success factor for many corporations is the ability to use media as part of their data infrastructure and lexicon. Leveraging the team’s extensive experience and knowledge base, T2 Computing has been able to develop and deploy custom workflow, infrastructure, and mobility solutions that correspond with its clients' strategic and tactical goals.
- The company is committed to maintaining long-term customer relationships, which enable its team to deliver the right solutions and better business value. This is reflected in the personal concierge-level approach given during the planning, installation, deployment, and continuing maintenance of client projects.
- “As corporations become more media-focused, and mobile devices more prevalent in day-to-day operations, we saw a need in the industry for a solutions provider that caters to the specific needs and challenges that these types of applications pose,” said Jerry Gepner, CEO of Tekserve Corporation and its subsidiary, T2 Computing. “Class-leading experience and superior client commitment is what forms the backbone of T2 Computing. From procurement, to system design, to logistics, to managed support, T2 Computing is becoming known for our extensive technological proficiency across a wide array of industries and the personal approach we provide.”
- T2 Computing is a Premiere Cisco Partner, Silver EMC Partner, Elite Avid Reseller, Gold Adobe reseller, and an Apple Specialist.