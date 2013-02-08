DPI Adds Market Managers in Central, Midwest Regions

Digital Projection International (DPI) has appointed two new regional market managers in the U.S.

Brian Blumhardt.

Tom Wilmers.Brian Blumhardt has been appointed DPI’s Central market development manager, while Tom Wilmers assumes market development manager responsibilities over the Midwest region. Both Blumhardt and Wilmers are already actively managing DPI's sales through the company’s extensive Commercial AV, Home Cinema and Staging channels in their respective regions.

DPI’s integrators and partners in the Midwest region will recognize Brian Blumhardt, having previously served as DPI’s Midwest market development manager throughout 2012. Blumhardt’s move to the Central region gives him a larger sales territory as well as new vertical market opportunities. With over 11 years of electronics industry experience, including sales rep and project development positions with large integrations firms in the Midwest, Blumhardt brings energy and technical proficiency to the integrators, consultants and industry partners in his new territory. Blumhardt’s new territory includes: Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Tom Wilmers brings over 25 years of experience in the audio/visual world to DPI’s integrators, end-users and industry partners in the Midwest. Having held managerial positions in well-regarded AV-oriented firms such as Blumberg Communications and Ballantyne of Omaha, as well as presidential responsibilities at Strong Audiovisual, Inc., Wilmers brings a wealth of business and sales experience to the Midwest region.

On joining DPI, Wilmers commented, “I have always been impressed with Digital Projection’s innovative technology, diverse product line and talented team of professionals. I am looking forward to expanding the Midwest region and assisting the group in promoting every aspect of our business.”

Wilmers is responsible for the following states: Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Michigan.

"I’m thrilled to have Tom Wilmers and his extensive skill set on our team,” said Mike Levi, president of Digital Projection Inc. “The Midwest is an important region for DPI, and our customers there will certainly benefit from his experience and insight."

Regarding Brian Blumhardt’s new appointment, Levi commented, “Brian has already proven his dedication and knowledge in the Midwest, and has earned the opportunity to step up to a larger territory. We believe he will quickly become an integral resource for DPI’s extensive integrator and end-user community in the Central U.S.”