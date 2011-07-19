CCS Employees Donate to Charities

Scottsdale, AZ--Scottsdale-based audio visual integrator CCS recently delivered 5,670 water bottles to the Phoenix Heat Relief Network. The company held an internal silent auction to raise funds to purchase the water bottles in addition to collecting donations to support the American Red Cross disaster relief fund. Both efforts are part of ongoing employee service projects.
- Funds were collected from winning bids on silent auction items that were donated to CCS including electronics, books, and sporting goods. The 115 employees at the CCS Scottsdale office contributed monetary donations as well. Together, they raised more than $1,162 that was divided between the two charities.
- "It's a great feeling to be able to deliver the much needed water bottles to the Phoenix Heat Relief Network as well as support the American Red Cross," said Julie Solomon, manager of marketing and business development. "We are passionate about giving back to nonprofit organizations - this is just one of many things we do each year."
- The Phoenix Heat Relief Network offers places to turn when the heat is extreme. The organization provides hydration stations, heat refuges and water donation points assisting people in need throughout Phoenix when the weather reaches more than 100 degrees.
- The American Red Cross, the nation's premier emergency response organization, received nearly $600 from CCS for its disaster relief fund.
- CCS is actively involved with other local charities as well. The company donates thousands of dollars and equipment each year to educational institutions and organizations throughout the Valley, such as Mission for Children in the inner city of Phoenix. CCS also has held a "Classroom Solutionz" technology grant opportunity for three consecutive years to help educators fund tech tools needed to improve the learning process for students.