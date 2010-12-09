Cornerstone Church Goes Multi-Campus With FOR-A

- Cypress, CA--Cornerstone Community Church in Orangeburg, SC installed the FOR-A HVS-300HS HD/SD Digital Video Switcher this past spring to facilitate video production across the church’s new satellite campuses. About a year ago, the lead pastor at Cornerstone put the wheels in motion to begin planting additional campuses to become a multi-site church. One additional campus is now open to complement the 1,100-seat main campus and a second satellite campus is in the planning stages.
- Some key features of the HVS-300HS switcher that Cornerstone required are the keying or lower third capabilities, the fact that it’s a dual system with a rack-mount unit separate from the desktop control panel, and its multiple output capability. “In becoming a multi-site church, we need to provide high-def, life-size video to the 12-foot projection screen in the satellite campuses,” said Mike Edwards, technical director at Cornerstone Community Church. “With the FOR-A HVS-300HS, we’re able to record or use multiple outputs simultaneously. This means that the straight shot of the pastor speaking remains locked in for the display in the satellite campus, while we can use this same switcher to switch from camera-to-camera or camera-to-computer for scripture or song lyrics in our main campus.”
- In the main sanctuary, the church has two large projection screens, four 50-inch plasma displays inside the worship center, four displays outside in the concourse area, two displays on stage and two displays toward the back of the worship center that are confidence monitors for the praise and worship team.
- “The FOR-A HVS-300HS certainly streamlined our workflow,” said Edwards. “Everything we need is available right on the control/work surface. It’s easy for users to navigate; there is no hunting for buttons. This means that productions happen much more smoothly. There is no lag in going from camera to computer to DVD. Everything is seamless.”
- In addition to the worship productions on Sundays, the facility is used during the week for concerts and events. Recently, the church hosted a national church planning conference known as “The Sticks.” The switcher was used extensively for the event.