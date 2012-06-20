CEDIA Expands Outreach Program

- CEDIA is embarking on a new grassroots effort to bring awareness of the education offered through the Registered Outreach Instructor (ROI) program.
- CEDIA's ROI program enables CEDIA members to present relevant and timely home technology education to architects, builders, and interior designers while also securing leads for future business. As part of the new grassroots initiative, CEDIA is working with partner associations at the chapter level by providing them with information and resources related to working with local CEDIA ROIs to deliver home technology education to their chapter members.
- "Education presented through the ROI program helps facilitate successful collaboration between architects, builders, interior designers, and ESCs," said Dave Chic, CEDIA director of industry relations. "On average, CEDIA members who participate in this program have gained three projects per year from the relationships they have made."
- The ROI Program includes 19 courses with over 20 CEUs available for design and build professionals. CEDIA is an approved provider of continuing education for several associations including AIA, AIBD, ASID, IDEC, IDC, IIDA, NAHB, and NARI. In addition to CEDIA's efforts, current ROIs may take advantage of the grassroots tools to connect with local chapters and begin offering education to their members.
- The next ROI "Train the Trainer" course will be offered at CEDIA EXPO in September 2012.