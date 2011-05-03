SurgeX Adds Surge Eliminators

SurgeX International has introduced the SEQ1200i Series sequencer, surge eliminator and power conditioner.
- The SurgeX SEQ1200i Series.
- “We are extremely pleased to extend the SurgeX International product line to include a total surge elimination, power conditioning and control solution," said Mike Mayne, SurgeX International product development director. "The SEQ1200i offers scalable, sequential power up and power down functionality alongside the proven SurgeX surge elimination and power conditioning technologies that have reinforced SurgeX International as the number one global power conditioning solution provider. The SEQ1200i is an invaluable product in its own right and also adds huge value to our remote control compatible product offerings such as the award winning SX1200RTi and recently released SX2200RT models. The SurgeX International peace-of-mind is now backed up by the ability to sequence power up and down on systems of all sizes. We now offer a turnkey, modular power platform solution.”
- The SurgeX International SEQ1200i line offers four sequenced banks of two industrial grade IEC outlets plus two always on outlets per unit. Bank-to-bank delay times of 2, 5, 10, 15 and 20 seconds can be specified via a front panel selector, a series of front panel LED status indicators display the progress of the boot up/down sequence. A rear-panel Phoenix connector allows the unit to be connected in a master/satellite configuration with the ability to cascade an infinite amount of units. Cascading the SEQ1200i can be used to achieve limitless system sizes with sequential power up and down sequences.
- In addition, SurgeX has launched the new SASeries surge eliminators and power conditioners. The SA Series is specifically designed as a professional surge elimination power distribution platform for audio, video, broadcast, computer and all other valuable or sensitive electronic equipment.
- SurgeX International founder Michael McCook stated, “SurgeX products provide proven SurgeX technologies in a form factor suitable for compact installations, portable use or retro-fitting installations with existing power distribution facilities. They are an ideal power conditioning solution for situations where rackmount or other fixed installation products are unsuitable.”