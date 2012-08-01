MAP Names Vergano VP of Human Resources

Middle Atlantic Products has appointed Peter Vergano as vice president of human resources, reporting to president Mike Baker.
- In this newly created post, Vergano will oversee all elements of HR as the company continues to grow since joining the Legrand North America organization.
- Vergano joins Middle Atlantic after nearly seven years at Samsung Electronics, most recently as a senior HR business partner leader in the company’s Ridgefield Park facilities. He graduated from West Virginia University with a BS in Business Administration and also earned an MBA from Centenary College.
- Asked about Vergano’s appointment, Mike Baker said, “We are entering a new phase of very aggressive growth and opportunity for Middle Atlantic. Our continued investment in people, both those who are already here and the new positions we are creating, will ultimately determine our long-term success. Peter’s hiring reflects our commitment to grow our business to more fully support our customers with application-specific products befitting any size project or budget.”
- The company has recently appointed several key personnel to sustain this commitment, including two new regional sales managers, a power products application engineer, and a furniture design engineer.