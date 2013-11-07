Medifr Offers New Platform to Collaborate and Coordinate Care Online

- Houston start-up Medifr has partnered with leading local physicians to revolutionize how healthcare providers share expertise, collaborate and coordinate care for their patients.
- "The way most care providers refer their patients and attempt to share patient information today is archaic, slow and frustrating," said Dr. Sean Martin, director of health and technology. "We know twenty percent of referrals are never completed. Busy staff members don't have time to fax documents then follow up by phone, and there is no easy way to track referrals after they are sent. Care providers also face challenges sharing important patient information, which can really improve the quality of care."
- As one of the country's leading medical cities, Houston is the epicenter for launching the new Medifr web-based platform.
- "We wanted to dramatically reduce or eliminate the barriers medical care providers face when adopting a new technology," said Khanh Phi, CEO of Medifr. "Medifr is the world's first open eReferral network and care coordination platform. It can be used with any electronic medical record and is operating system agnostic. If you've got internet access, you're up and running. Nothing to download, nothing to install, nothing to update."
- Medifr's platform recently launched version 2.0 and already has thousands of care provider members in the Houston area.
- "We are really excited to see the platform being adopted so quickly," said Dr. Martin. "We expect to see a real improvement in our members' patient outcomes."