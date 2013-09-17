Gefen Delivers 4k Resolutions with 4x1 Switcher

Digital connectivity solutions provider Gefen has launched a 4x1 Switcher for HDMI 4k/2k is available to order, with shipments beginning in October 2013.
- This new switcher connects four high definition sources using HDMI to one display. HDMI 2.0 support is included for this and all Gefen Ultra HD products supporting 4k 60Hz resolutions with 3D pass-through. The inclusion of Gefen FST (Fast Switching Technology) virtually eliminates signal latency, providing an instant switch of audio/video content.
- “These new features and the fact that it can also support 1080p full HD makes the new 4x1 Switcher for HDMI 4k/2k best suited for installations that have upgraded their display to 4k and still want access to their sources such as gaming consoles and satellite set-top boxes as well as laptops and computers,” said Hagai Gefen, president, Gefen. “Ultra HD content will be delivered at 4k resolutions while high definition content will be delivered at 1080p resolutions.”
- Full HDCP (high-bandwidth digital content protection) compliance, and support for lossless audio formats such as Dolby TrueHD, and DTS-HD Master Audio complete the features.
- As a Gefen ToolBox product, this switcher comes in a flat black or white wall-mountable enclosure that can be discreetly mounted behind the display or anywhere that is convenient for the integrator, providing an alternative to traditional rack mount equipment.
- Control options include traditional push-button access, IR remote, RS-232, or IP via Telnet and UDP. This switcher can also upgrade its firmware from anywhere by using the mini-USB and IP ports for a lifetime of performance.