Riedel Premiers New AVB Solutions

Riedel Communications has premiered a suite of AVB products for the Artist digital matrix intercom platform at IBC in Amsterdam.
- AVB allows for transporting AES3/EBU audio in real-time with guaranteed bandwidth and quality of service (QoS) via IP-based Local Area Networks (LAN).
- Riedel says that its AVB product line overcomes issues inherent to IP — like latency, reliability and missing synchronization — and provides a real-time communication solution fulfilling the demands of professional intercom users. Based on official IEEE next generation Ethernet standards like 802.1Qav, P802.1Qat and P802.1AS, AVB allows risk-free utilization of AVB compliant facility or enterprise LAN infrastructure for intercom applications. This allows for new approaches in system and facility design providing significant savings in infrastructure investments.
- Intercom applications for Riedel’s AVB products feature matrix-to-control panel connections via LAN, audio distribution via LAN, matrix-to-matrix trunking connections via LAN and distribution of digital partylines via LAN.
- The Riedel suite of AVB products includes the AVB-108 G2 Client Card as well as the Connect AVB and Connect AVBx8 panel interfaces. The AVB-108 G2 card is a regular Artist client card to be used inside the Artist mainframe. It converts eight Artist matrix ports into AVB and vice versa. The AVB-108 G2 client card communicates either with other AVB-108 G2 client cards in another Artist systems, e.g. for trunking, or with Riedel’s Connect AVB and Connect AVBx8 panel interfaces.
- The Connect AVB Panel Interface is a small unit, which converts an AES signal into AVB and vice versa. It is designed to connect one Artist control panel in one or two-channel mode to the intercom matrix via IP-based LANs.
- Connect AVBx8 is the big brother of the Connect AVB interface, converting eight AES signals to AVB and vice versa. Build in a compact 9.5-inch/1RU housing the device provides eight CAT5 ports to connect up to eight Artist control panels in one or two-channel mode to the matrix via IP-based LANs.