Tripp Lite ECO-UPS System Earns Energy Star Qualification

- Tripp Lite, a manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, announced that the energy-saving ECO750UPS ECO-UPS System has earned Energy Star qualification.
- The Energy Star program is a partnership among government, business and consumers to promote products that meet strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the EPA and U.S. Department of Energy. The Energy Star label allows customers to identify products that will lower their energy costs and protect the environment for future generations by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
- In order to qualify for the Energy Star, the Tripp Lite ECO-UPS System was tested by an EPA-recognized laboratory to ensure high efficiency under a variety of real-world operating conditions.
- “The ENERGY STAR label allows customers to easily identify our energy-saving UPS systems,” said David Slotten, Tripp Lite vice president, product marketing. “Customers will see the Energy Star label on more of our energy-saving UPS systems as we continue to submit products for qualification. The Energy Star program is a key component of our ongoing commitment to provide the most reliable and efficient UPS systems in the industry.”