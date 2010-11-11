Linear Acoustic to Receive NATAS Technology & Engineering Emmy Award

- LANCASTER, PA--Linear Acoustic was selected by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) to receive an Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Engineering/Technical Development. The company is being recognized for pioneering development of a real-time audio/metadata processor for conforming audio to the ATSC standard.
- "We are incredibly honored to see our work recognized by the NATAS," said Linear Acoustic president Tim Carroll. "Truly this award represents not only the trailblazing spirit we've built into Linear Acoustic, but countless late nights at the work bench, hours of listening intently to our customers, and turning 'aha' moments into real products and features. I'm proud of how far we've come in this short time. And to receive an Emmy in the coming year? Just amazing."
- The 62nd Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards, presented by the NATAS, will take place on Thursday, Jan. 6, as part of the 2011 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The gala ceremony will be hosted at The Venetian hotel in the Marcello Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
- "We are pleased to share this Emmy Award with Dolby Laboratories. I have many friends there from my pre-Linear Acoustic years, and I would like to offer a big congratulations to Jeffrey Riedmiller and his team," added Carroll.
