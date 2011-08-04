StrandVision Adds Real-Time DS Administration

- StrandVision Digital Signage has announced enhanced administrative tools that monitor system status every minute for its Digital Signage player networks. The system provides detailed reports that are available on demand to subscribers and allows for email or text message alerts to be automatically sent to multiple contacts when issues are identified and solved. Administrators of multiple digital signage networks can quickly see details on a color-coded console on StrandVision’s digital signage server cloud and receive automated email notices if a playback or network malfunction occurs.
- In addition to listing the digital signage player group name, administrator, location and license renewal information, the console shows the digital signage player status, including the last time it was updated and the last communication with the digital signage server cloud. The system automatically highlights any out-of-norm occurrences with a red banner or an exclamation icon.
- StrandVision also automatically sends emails or text messages to designated technical administrators if the digital signage player has not recently communicated with any of the StrandVision servers. When communication with the server is properly restored, a notification is also sent.
- “As we deploy larger and larger digital signage networks for our customers, there is a need to automate administration and provide immediate notification to the extent possible,” said Mike Strand, StrandVision founder and CEO. “This new monitoring and reporting capability combines automated notification when necessary with a dashboard approach that gives administrators a system-wide view of any problems at a glance, with the ability to drill down into detailed information about individual installations. Whether controlling a single digital signage player or a digital signage solution with hundreds of channels and thousands of players, StrandVision provides centralized monitoring and control that is scalable and easy to use.”
- StrandVision Digital Signage services and PC-2-TV.net are available directly from StrandVision and through registered affiliates and system integrators. Additional information about StrandVision Digital Signage is available fromhttp://www.StrandVision.com, by calling 715-235-7446 or emailing sales@strandvision.com
