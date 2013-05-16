Da-Lite New Fixed-Frame Screen

Da-Lite will unveil a new fixed frame screen at the annual InfoComm trade show in Orlando on June 12, 2013.
The new product will feature a flat panel aesthetic, projection surfaces for any resolution quality, including Ultra HD, various finish options such as contemporary black or silver and a one year comprehensive warranty.
- “The product being unveiled is the flat panel of the screen catgegory. Flat panels can become cost prohibitive as they increase in size. The new Da-Lite fixed frame screen combines the aesthetics of a flat panel with the size of a projection screen resulting in a larger, more affordable viewing area for your image,” said Melissa Rone, Senior Marketing Manager.
- With screens as large as 220” diagonally, the new Da-Lite fixed frame screen more than doubles the size of the largest flat panel televisions, and has the smallest fixed frame on the market measuring in with a one-fourth-inch frame.