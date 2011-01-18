ZetaDisplay for BESLACO in Denmark

- TOPCO, the purchasing organization and chain center for the BESLACO chain in Denmark, has signed an agreement with ZetaDisplay to supply of the company’s media platform for Digital Signage to all 18 BESLACO stores.
- By investing in Digital Signage, TOPCO wants to follow up the BESLACO chain’s national marketing campaign all the way into the stores, where customers make their choices. At the same time they see a great benefit in being able to inform their customers about the company and its offers.
- “We are pleased to be a selected supplier to TOPCO, which is actively engaged on the professional market for craft work and industry”, says Leif Liljebrunn, CEO ZetaDisplay AB. “We are convinced that this is a breakthrough for the segment.”
- According to the company, ZetaDisplay is in an expansive phase and has positioned itself in the market by being able to show markedly increased sales and improving communication for its clients by means of the company’s media platform for Digital Signage.
