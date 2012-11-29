Steve Below Joins PESA as Global Product Manager

- Steve Below joined PESA on Aug. 10 as global product manager for PESA’s C58 Digital Media System and HDcctv product lines. He is responsible for business development, marketing, and sales.
- Below has held management positions with several high-tech companies, including Digital Fusion and Analytical Services, Inc. Most recently, he served as director of business development and strategic partnerships at JBM.
- “Steve is no stranger to technology, and he has a 20-year track record of successful new business development experience,” said Chuck Tillett, president and COO of PESA. “Under his guidance, we anticipate significant growth of our HDcctv product line and a successful launch of the new C58-DMS.”