Start-Up Company blink’r Aims to Streamline IoT Development

Cambridge, MA-based start-up blink’r, which designs hardware and software tools designed to empower and enable innovation for the Internet of Things (IoT), has introduced its “Internet in a module” toolset that aims to dramatically reduce development time for IoT applications. To help bring the toolset to market, the company has created an Indiegogo campaign, which is set to launch July 21.

A complete, “all-in-one” development kit, the blink’r toolset is engineered to remove the barriers for rapid prototyping and development of IoT applications. As a result, the time to bring a connected device or IoT application to market can be reduced by months, even years, according to the company. This is significant, given that a recent survey of 1,845 business and IT decision-makers in mid-market and enterprise companies found that nearly three-quarters of IoT projects aren’t successful, with “long completion times” cited as one of the primary reasons for failure.

Projections from Business Insider estimate that there will be 34 billion devices connected to the internet by 2020, up from 10 billion in 2015. IoT devices are predicted to account for 24 billion of that total, and an expected $6 trillion will be spent on IoT solutions over the next five years.

The blink’r toolset consists of multiple components, including a 64-bit quad embedded computer with built-in 4G/3G/2G. It also features Wi-Fi/Bluetooth to connect to the internet, and peripherals to interface with the physical world. A full-function cloud backend, visualization dashboard, and multiple developments tools provide the resources for creating a wide range of innovative IoT applications.

Target applications for the blink’r toolset include fog/edge computing devices, IoT gateways, fleet management, smart home security (smart locks), dashboard cameras, automobile navigation systems, drones, voice interface systems, cellphones, game consoles, and more. The interface of the blink’r toolset is designed to be used by developers of varying skill levels, from the most experienced to the novice programmer, in individual or enterprise settings.

“There are countless IoT applications just waiting to be developed and brought to market,” said Baoguo Wei, founder and CEO of blink’r. “The problem is that, until now, there just hasn’t been a way to create those applications easily, quickly, and cost-effectively. The all-inclusive blink’r toolset does all three, allowing developers to make their IoT dreams come true.”

The blink’r toolset will range in price from $50 to $300, depending on the package. For more information, visit www.blink-r.io.