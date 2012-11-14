NEP Trio Video Supplies Live HD Video for Austin City Limits Festival

NEP Trio Video recently wrapped its sixth production of the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival, held Oct. 12-14 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. As the festival's exclusive provider of mobile video production facilities and services, NEP Trio Video supplied more than 30 hours of HD video that was webcast live on the festival's two YouTube channels. In addition, NEP Trio Video supplied the ACL Festival Network, a private on-site network that delivered live HD video to VIP areas at the festival and to large-format screens supplied and operated by NEP Trio Video's sister organization, NEP Screenworks.

"Innovation continues to be the driving force in our business. In 2011 we pioneered tapeless workflows for music festivals, bringing time and cost savings to a production environment that has traditionally been tape-based," said Peter Kimball, senior account manager at NEP Trio Video. "Now, this year's ACL marked the first time we've replaced on-site uplink trucks with a completely fiber-optic-based transmission network — a more cost-effective and reliable alternative to satellite. It's one more example of how NEP Trio Video has been able to take technologies from the world of sports production and apply them to live entertainment."

Under contract by Springboard Productions for promoter C3 Presents, NEP Trio Video provided its Tango, Beta, Aqua, and XL2 mobile units for the ACL Festival, as well as 18 cameras that captured more than 100 bands performing to more than 70,000 music fans each day.

"In addition to ACL, we rely on NEP Trio and NEP Screenworks to supply their equipment and technical expertise to Lollapalooza festival, and we know we can count on the same expert technical resources and high-quality results," said Hank Neuberger, executive producer for Springboard Productions. "We appreciate the NEP's ability to come together as a single team to deliver a comprehensive solution that enhances the experience for both on-site festival attendees and Web audiences. Our webcasts drew audiences that are comparable to those of traditional prime-time TV broadcasts."