Stampede Launches 2017 Masters Tournament Sales Incentive Program

Stampede has launched its 2017 Masters Tournament Sales Incentive Program, which runs through February 28, 2017.

According to Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly, eight Stampede customers will win one of the Masters Grand Prize packages that are sponsored by Christie, NEC, Sharp, LG, Chief, Da-Lite, Vaddio, and Optoma.

“If you’re a Stampede customer doing business in the United States and you’ve got what it takes to master the challenges that selling presents every day of the year, you just might earn the opportunity to attend the 2017 Masters Tournament in Augusta, GA," he said. "You might not win the Green Jacket, but the lucky winners will get the chance to see professional golf’s leading players compete against one another to win one of the biggest golf tournaments in the world, and one of the world’s four major tournaments held every year.”

Each grand prize winner wins one all-expense paid trip to the 2017 Masters Tournament in Augusta. Each all-expense paid trip includes round-trip airfare, three nights of hotel accommodations, meals, and a two-day pass for the 2017 Masters Tournament (Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9). The eight winners are based on the following criteria:

Christie, NEC, Sharp, and LG Champion Winners: The top reseller who accumulates the most points based upon purchases of qualifying products from each of the aforementioned manufacturers will be awarded a Masters Grand Prize package.

Players Package Winners: The top three resellers based upon total points earned for qualifying purchase from all manufacturers participating in the Masters Promotion will be awarded a Masters Grand Prize package.

Caddy Package Winner: One winner will be randomly chosen from all participating resellers who have earned a minimum of 20,000 Masters Point promotion points will be awarded a Masters Grand Prize package.

In addition, ten prizewinners will be randomly drawn from all dealers participating in the Masters Promotion to receive two sets of Callaway golf clubs, two Taylor-Made drivers, two laser range finders, and three sets of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls.

The Stampede 2017 Masters Tournament Sales Incentive Program is open exclusively to active Stampede resellers in the United States who earn points based on sales on both the individual and corporate level. Complete details for the program are posted online.

“This is a great opportunity for our United States customers to combine their two greatest passions—selling and golf—into one very exciting sales promotion program,” Kelly said. “I encourage all of our United States customers to get ready for the promotion and trip of a lifetime!