Platinum Tools Ships Double-Ended Coax Stripper

Platinum Tools is now shipping its new double ended coax stripper (part # 15020C).
- “Designed for the professional contractor, our new, lightweight, compact, double-ended coaxial cable stripper is the fastest and cleanest way to strip your coax cables,” said Lee Sachs, Platinum Tools' president and general manager. “Designed for fast, accurate stripping right out of the box, the blades in this new ‘must have’ tool are pre-set for industry standard 1/4-inch cable preparation, eliminating the need for time consuming blade depth adjustments.”
- Platinum Tools’ double ended coax stripper works with RG7/11/213/8 and RG59/6/6 Quad cable types, and features two stripping ports for a broader range of cables.