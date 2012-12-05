Lencore Adds Staff to Design and Quotation Department

- Lencore Acoustics Corp, a Long Island manufacturer of commercial sound masking, music, paging and mass notification systems, has added Nicholas Rondot to its team.
- In response to growing industry demand for Lencore's privacy, comfort, communication and mass notification systems, the company has expanded its staff to include a full time drafter dedicated to providing CAD support to the organization.
- Nicholas joins Lencore as a graduate of Island Drafting & Technical Institute, having focused on computer aided drafting and design. His background in construction and his passion for architecture enables him to see space in multiple dimensions, the company says, and he has quickly grasped the technical capabilities of the Lencore systems. In his new role, Nicholas will utilize his AutoCAD and architectural drafting experience to help Lencore streamline the creation of drawings, as well as project and technical support documentation for all of its projects.
- "Nick brings enthusiasm and a fresh approach to AutoCAD for Lencore. He outputs quality work quickly and is very interested in the technologies we design and provide to clients," said Paul Scheiner, Lencore's design and quotation department manager.
- To reach Nicholas at Lencore, you can call the corporate office at 516-682-9292 or e-mail him at nrondot@lencore.com.