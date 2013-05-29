TOA Paging, Sound Reinforcement and Intercom Solutions

- TOA Electronics will exhibit in booth #1343 in the Audio Pavilion at InfoComm13 in Orlando, FL, from June 12-14th, 2013. TOA will be displaying its Paging, Sound Reinforcement and Intercom system solutions focusing primarily on HOW, Educational, Corporate Boardroom and Mass Notification, with live demonstrations of its systems in an applications-based environment.
- Featured products on display will include:
- M-864D Digital Rack-Mount Mixer
- DP-SP3 Digital Speaker System Processor
- SR-D8 Digitally Steerable Line Array Speakers
- WT-5100 Portable UHF Tuner
- IR-802 Wireless Infrared Classroom Sound System
- VM-3000 Emergency Voice Evacuation System
- PC-580RU UL-rated Ceiling Speaker
- AV-20D Plenum-rated Class D Micro Amplifier
- D-2000 Digital Mixing System
- N-8000 IP Intercom. New Video & ADA Compliant Stations
- TOA will also be hosting a training session entitled "Understanding Mass Notification vs. Voice Evacuation," Friday June 14 at 10:30 a.m. The course is $25, which you can pay for with InfoComm credits.