Barco Releases New Switchers

Barco is expanding its image processing portfolio with a series of digital and multi-format switchers.
- The models in the PDS series – the PDS-701, PDS-901 and PDS-902 – are seamless switchers with multiple digital inputs. Barco is also launching a new pre-configured multi-format presentation switcher – the FSN-1004 – which can be controlled from a GUI running on a PC or Mac. Barco will show these image processing products at InfoComm, from 13 to 15 June 2012, in Las Vegas, booth #C6836.
- “The expansion of our current image processing portfolio reaffirms our strong commitment to the events market and our constant drive to provide customers with the most powerful, dependable and user-friendly image processing technology available today,” said George Koumis, product manager at Barco. “With our new PDS digital switchers, we can offer high-class image processing to customers looking for a digital switcher at an affordable price. And thanks to its graphical interface and fixed configuration, our FSN-1004 is a ready-to-use quad-output multi-format presentation switcher with simplified operation.”
- The PDS series comes in three models – PDS-701, PDS-901 and PDS-902 – and all models include one 3G/HD/SD SDI and four universal analog inputs. The 701 model has two DVI inputs and the 901/902 models have 4 DVI inputs. The PDS-902 extends the functionality of the switcher by adding a preview output. The analog and DVI inputs support the EDID 1.3 specification. With the PDS, users can capture and store up to three images that can be used as a LOGO source during a presentation. Built-in test patterns are also provided. The PDS is designed for use in live events, boardrooms, houses of worship, education and training facilities, and fixed installations.
- The FSN-1004 is a pre-configured multi-format presentation switcher that can be controlled from a user interface program running on a PC or Mac. Users can select up to ten input sources from a range of video and computer formats. Each channel operates independently and accepts any analog video computer or video channel on HD-15 connectors, DVI signals on DVI-I connectors, and SD/HD/3G video on BNC connectors. The FSN-1004 includes four scalable independent outputs that can run different formats and resolutions. Each output is provided in the DVI, Analog, SMPTE 3G/HD/SD, or BarcoLink SDI format and can be vertically genlocked to the system’s internal synchronization or free-run.
- Barco has also updated two of its current image processing products. The ImagePRO-II converter is now available in two models: standard and dual output. The dual output model comes with a second Athena scaler, allowing users to scale one input to two separate resolutions. Standard ImagePRO-II models can be upgraded in the field with the dual output option card. The ScreenPRO-II video display system has also been updated to support 3G-SDI outputs. Now, the Encore presentation switcher and the ScreenPRO-II and ImagePRO scan converters can all drive 3G-SDI signals to a projector.