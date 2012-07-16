Elite Screens Releases DIY Outdoor Projection Screen

Elite Screens, Inc. has released its new DIY outdoor projection screen.
- “We have been getting a lot of requests for a low-cost outdoor projection screens for picnics and barbecues lately. This is a versatile fabric that is professionally designed for video projection use without the drawbacks that come with projecting on regular cloth bed sheets,” said David Rodgers, marketing manager, Elite Screens. “I suppose everyone is chomping at the bit for summertime so it’s a good thing we are producing these now and at the right price too.”
- Elite’s new DIY Outdoor Movie Screen is a professionally engineered yet cost-effective solution that eliminates all of the problems encountered when trying to project on regular sheet fabrics, the company says. It is designed to have strong color neutrality so that projected images won’t have the red, green or blue color shifts encountered when projecting on regular bed sheets.
- In addition to this, the weave of most fabrics overlap with the pixels of a digital projector creating a “screen door” visual effect (aka. Moiré effect) that ruins the picture quality completely. Lastly, it is a tension material that in fastened at 4-corners to stand up to the effects of outdoor breezes that have ruined many a “bed sheet-theater” display.
- The DIY Outdoor Movie Screen is made using Elite’s Dynawhite theater-grade PVC material that is easily fastened into place by use of its corner grommets. They evenly spread out the material tension for a flat projection surface and readily attach to their surrounding environment such as garage door frames, walls, trees and pole supports.
- Its 1.1 gain matte white projection surface is textured to avoid hot-spotting while providing color neutrality, and a wide viewing angle that is perfect for social events. Each screen is professionally matted to enhance visual contrast and to absorb the over scan or “bleed” of the projected image. In addition to this, rigging cords and a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty comes with each screen.