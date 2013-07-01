Alpha Video Sports Selected to Provide Technology Upgrade to CenturyLink Center

- The Alpha Video Sports & Entertainment Group unveiled that it has been selected by the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA) to perform a variety of technology upgrades at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, NB.
- The project is a part of a multi-million dollar technology upgrade to the CenturyLink Center. It also further extends the Alpha Video Sports Group's relationship with MECA since the Sports Group had provided a control room in 2010 for the then newly opened TD Ameritrade Park, home of the NCAA College World Series.
- The project includes several different key technology upgrades. First, a new HD video control room will be provided. Major components of the new control room include three Sony HXC100 studio cameras, two Sony PDW800 XDCAM HD camcorders with Cobham wireless video systems, a Ross Video Carbonite 2M production switcher, a Ross Video BlackStorm two-channel video server, a Ross Video Xpression Studio character generator, a Grass Valley K2 Dyno replay system, an Evertz Xenon routing switcher, and Evertz VIP series multi-image viewers.
- One component to the upgrade is a new digital signage and digital menu board system that is powered by Alpha Video's CastNET digital signage software platform. When completed, the system will boast six new channels of digital signage and thirty-six new channels of digital menu boards, all riding on a new HD enable RF network.
- As a part of the menu board contract, Alpha Video will install approximately seventy-five Sony 40-inch LCD displays in concession stands throughout the arena. Alpha Video's Creative Services Division is providing the content for the digital signage and menu board network.
- Work is currently underway on the project with the first phase expected to be completed in July and the second phase in September.
- "We're thrilled to once again be working with the Alpha Video Sports Group on this project," said president and chief executive officer, MECA, Roger Dixon. "We look forward to unveiling this new and impressive technology that will give our fans an even better game-day experience."
- "We are extremely pleased to continue our relationship with MECA on this exciting project," director, Alpha Video Sports, Jeffrey Volk said. "The CenturyLink Center is a world-class facility that has held some very high profile events, including multiple NCAA Championships and the US Olympic Swim Trials in 2008, 2012, and 2016. The new HD technologies we are installing will help the CenturyLink Center to better entertain their fans and are a true testament to all that the Alpha Video Sports Group can offer a sports venue since the broadcast cabling, RF system upgrades, new replay control room, digital signage, digital menu boards, and creative services are all being handled by our team."