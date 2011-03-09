South Korea's Yonsei Church Upgrades Audio

Located in Seoul, South Korea, Yonsei Central Baptist Church occupies a total area of over 350,000 square feet and over 120 rooms, and is equipped with approximately 200 L-ACOUSTICS enclosures. The K1 system has been installed into the main Jerusalem sanctuary, a 13,000-seat, single-balcony hall occupying three floors and completely free of support pillars and other obstructions, allowing worshipers a clear view of the service.

It is distinguished as the first L-ACOUSTICS V-DOSC church installation in Asia, has now also become the first to install a K1 WST line source system.

The K1 installation came about when Park Byung Jun, who heads the church broadcasting team, and Lee Hwan Chul, head of the project team, together with Scott Sung, L-ACOUSTICS product manager for local distributor Dream Sound, needed to conceal some dV-DOSC delays they were planning to install alongside the Jerusalem sanctuary's V-DOSC system. In doing so, they examined the possibility of installing K1 instead. Providing 3dB more than the V-DOSC system, K1 was found to give more SPL right to the back of the hall, removing the need for the dV-DOSC delays completely.

The installation comprises two hangs of nine K1 boxes with three KARA WST line source cabinets and four K1-SB subs per side, powered by LA8 amplified controllers. For the back rows of the hall, two hangs of four white 8XTi coaxial speakers from L-ACOUSTICS' Architectural Series have been integrated, blending discreetly into the building's interior. Designed for permanent installation applications, the Architectural Series combines streamlined cabinetry and rigging with a choice of color options for discreet integration, while providing the same sonic characteristics as other L-ACOUSTICS systems.