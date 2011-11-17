Lencore Reveals New Branding and Logo

Woodbury, NY--Lencore Acoustics Corp has announced the release of its new logo and brand identity.
- The new logo includes a typology change to all upper case, that celebrates that the company has "grown up" in the industry, according to Lencore. The company says that the inclusion of a secondary graphic element enables the branding to visually suggest the distribution of sound and works as a component to the company's social media campaign.
- "It is important to position yourself and your company for success even in difficult times," said Jonathan Leonard, president of Lencore. "By making well thought out decisions, and considering our business goals every day, we were able to find ourselves on the better side of this last downturn."
- "We were very happy to have the chance to revisit our branding," said Jodi Jacobs, marketing director for Lencore. "Our company logo needed an update to reflect the organization we've become."
- Overall the branding pays homage to Lencore's previous logo roots by incorporating the "Lencore green" and a "box" element, but adds a new, relevant twist to better reflect the multiple product lines and systems Lencore offers.