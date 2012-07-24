Extron Ships DisplayPort Switcher and Distribution Amplifier

Extron's SW2 DP, a two-input DisplayPort switcher, and the DP DA2 two output DisplayPort distribution amplifier, are available now.
- They are HDCP compliant, and support data rates up to 10.8 Gbps and computer resolutions up to 2560x1600 @ 60 Hz, including HDTV 1080p/60. The SW2 DP and DP DA2 feature EDID Minder, an Extron-exclusive technology, which maintains continuous EDID communication between connected devices for reliable video content display.
- The DP DA2 also features Key Minder, an Extron technology that continuously authenticates HDCP encryption between all devices, ensuring the simultaneous distribution of source content to both displays. Additionally, dual-mode support on the DP DA2 allows source signals to be distributed to multiple HDMI, DVI, or VGA display devices with appropriate adapters.
- "The SW2 DP and DP DA2 are among the first DisplayPort switcher and distribution amplifier products for the pro AV industry," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "These products enable AV system designers to take advantage of DisplayPort technology, delivering exceptional performance in a wide range of AV environments."
- The addition of the SW2 DP and DP DA2 to Extron's expanding line of DisplayPort products allows the integration of this technology into a wide variety of AV applications, including conference areas, houses of worship, and rental and staging environments. The SW2 DP and DP DA2 are ideal for AV systems that require reliable switching and distribution of DisplayPort signals, Extron says.