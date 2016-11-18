Sony Adds 4K to BRC Series PTZ Cameras

The What: Sony Electronics has expanded its BRC series of robotic PTZ cameras with the addition of its first 4K model, the BRC-X1000.

The What Else: The heart of these new cameras is Sony’s 1.0-type, back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor and image processing engine coupled with a 12x optical zoom Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T lens. Clear Image Zoom capabilities to 24x in HD and 18x in 4K allow users to enlarge an image while retaining its original quality. The cameras’ high-speed 60p HD mode can capture fast-paced subjects, useful when shooting live sports. The BRC-X1000 and BRC-H800 presently support up to 16 position presets, making it easy for an operator to transition between multiple speakers presenting on a dais or smoothly track a presenter walking mark-to-mark.

“Building on the heritage of Sony’s BRC lineup of cameras, the new flagship 4K-resolution BRC-X1000 expands an already comprehensive family of Sony PTZ cameras,” said Terry Huber, senior marketing manager for Remote Cameras. “The BRC-X1000 meets the demands of end-to-end 4K productions and is a smart choice for future proofing and preserving content as production requirements continue to change.”

The new easy-to-use BRC cameras combine high-quality imaging with intelligent capabilities, enabling a single camera operator to manage a multi-camera production. More complex camera movements (gliding up, down, and across from close-up to wide shots) can be pre-programmed with new control features such as Trace Memory and PTZ Motion Sync for added flexibility (planned for Spring 2017). In addition, the zoom speed is adjustable manually.

The Bottom Line: The BRC-X1000 is well suited for small-to-midsize production companies as a primary camera for local broadcast affiliates, cable TV operations, education, hospital, and government applications, as well as live event recording for houses of worship or weddings. It can also serve as a key production element in large, advanced media production facilities requiring the proven efficiencies BRC remote-operated cameras bring to a production workflow.