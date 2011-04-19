Ingram Micro, Popstar Distribution

- Ingram Micro Inc. and Popstar Networks, the digital media software and services company, today announced a distribution alliance for Popstar Networks' advanced digital signage solutions. Through this relationship, select members of Ingram Micro's U.S. network of value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs) and systems integrators will be certified and enabled to offer Popstar's digital signage products for medium- to large-scale deployments.
- "Today, organizations are looking for effective ways to reach consumers and target audiences at the point of presence or purchase. Increasingly, they recognize the value of contemporary passive and interactive digital signage networks as key components of their marketing and merchandising program," said Jeff Xouris, vice president of marketing for Popstar Networks. "We're pleased to collaborate with Ingram Micro to offer enterprise-class solutions that are expertly designed to meet complex content, data, and networking needs."
- Popstar's entire line of digital signage products is now available through Ingram Micro U.S.
- "The addition of Popstar Networks' full line of digital signage solutions enhances our portfolio and provides our channel partners access to a robust, fully customizable solution set for medium- to large-scale deployments," said Kevin Prewett, vice president, vendor management, Ingram Micro U.S. "Working together with Popstar, we've designed a go-to-market strategy and complementary partner enablement program that will help accelerate our channel partners success within the digital signage category and key vertical markets."
- Designed to meet the needs of clients in quick-service (QSR) and fast casual restaurants, multi-location retailers, and healthcare facilities, Popstar Networks digital signage solutions feature:
- Remote location management capabilities
- Easy content distribution and high-quality playback for almost any type of digital media format
- Robust content scheduling and asset management
- Proactive network monitoring and reporting
- User-based permission levels for dynamic control
- Popstar Networks' digital signage software solves the most complex technical aspects of enterprise-class network deployments, including: content and asset management, connectivity, systems integration, device management and data reporting. Additionally, these products feature robust, flexible, and easy to use functions, and integrate seamlessly with many 3rd party applications and existing backend or enterprise systems to provide key insights and an enhanced customer experience.
