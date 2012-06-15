InfoComm Board Approves Energy Management Standard

InfoComm International’s latest standard, 4:2012 Audiovisual Systems Energy Management, has been approved by the InfoComm board of directors and submitted to ANSI for approval.
This standard defines and prescribes processes and requirements for ongoing power-consumption management of the audiovisual (AV) system.
- The standard, 4:2012 Audiovisual Systems Energy Management, identifies requirements for the control and continuous monitoring of electrical power for audiovisual systems, conserving power whenever possible and operating components at the lowest power-consuming state possible without compromising the system’s performance for the needs of the user. Audiovisual systems in conformance with the standard will meet the defined requirements for automation, measurement, analysis, and training. A one-page overview can be found at infocomm.org/standards.
- The standard will be available in July at the IHS standards store at global.ihs.com or from ANSI at webstore.ansi.org.