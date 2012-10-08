CDS Introduces Slimline Digital Advertising Displays

Crystal Display Systems has introduced a new range of Slimline Digital Advertising Displays, beginning with 22-inch and 32-inch models.
- These will be followed by the release of 42-inch, 46-inch and 55-inch models.
- The new generation of Slimline Digital Advertising Displays will retain many of the features their predecessors had, such as a built in HD media player, flush fit wall mount for landscape or portrait mounting, and free scheduling software. They will also have the following improved features:
- · Scrolling Text: now supports scrolling text to compliment your content and get your message across more effectively.
- · Tablet-like Aesthetics: the rounded corners, slim profile, glass front and aluminum frame give the new range of screens improved aesthetics.
- · Improved Internal HD Media Player: now supports a wider range of image and video file formats as well as the ability to transition between videos seamlessly.
- · Internal Memory: this has been doubled to 4GB.
- The new range of Slimline Digital Advertising Displays, 22-inch and 32-inch, are now in stock and available for immediate dispatch.