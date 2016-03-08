Shure Promotes Ahren Hartman, Scott Sullivan to Associate VP Roles

Ahren Hartman, (left) associate vice president of engineering of Shure, and Scott Sullivan, associate vice president of global product management of ShureShure has promoted Ahren Hartman and Scott Sullivan to associate vice president positions of engineering and global product management, respectively.

Hartman led the team responsible for the development of the Axient Wireless Management Network, Shure’s wireless system and solution to the challenges customers face in increasingly demanding global RF environments. He also contributed to the development of several wireless microphone lines and personal monitor systems, as well as the recent release of the KSE1500 Electrostatic Earphone. Hartman also leads the company’s product validation engineering department.

He has a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois-Champaign and a Master¹s degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University in Boston.

In his role, Scott Sullivan’s responsibilities include future product planning and positioning, competitive analysis, existing product line enhancements, and ongoing product evaluation. He joined Shure in 1989 and has Master¹s and Bachelor¹s degrees from St. Xavier University.

“I congratulate Ahren and Scott on their well-earned promotions,” said Chris Schyvinck, Shure’s president and chief operating officer. “As a result of the strategic leadership and vision they bring to their respective areas, Shure has significantly expanded its product offerings and technological innovations. I am confident Ahren and Scott will continue to be an integral part of our Company¹s long-term success.”